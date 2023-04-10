  • Monday, 10th April, 2023

FG, Two Others Sign Agreement for Reconcessioning of Lagos Trade Fair Complex

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has signed a  tripartite agreement with Portman Freight Services  Limited and Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC) to lease a portion of the complex to the freight  service company.

The BPE Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh, who spoke at  the agreement-signing ceremony in Abuja, noted that the  event marked the commencement of the work Parcels A and B which are not designated for concession.

He added that the standardisation of lease agreements  would ultimately increase the earnings of the LITFC and  the federal government in particular.

In a statement issued by its Head, Public Communications, Amina Othman Tukur, the BPE quoted Okoh as saying   that in line with the Privatisation and Commercialisation  Act (1999), the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) approved the concessioning of LITFC to Aulic Nigeria Limited in 2007. 

However, the concession agreement, he added, was terminated by the NCP in 2017 due to the failure of Aulic  Nig. Ltd to meet covenants listed in the concession agreement and the BPE was directed to immediately recommence the process of re-concessioning of the Complex.

Okoh stressed that the management board of LITFC repossessed the enterprise from Aulic Nigeria Limited  and the BPE immediately recommenced the process of  re-concession of the LITFC as directed by the NCP on  behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) with  the call for Expression of Interest (EOIs) on Monday, June 20, 2022.

But Okoh added that in the process of carrying out the concessioning plan, it was discovered that Portman  Freight Services Limited had an existing 20-year lease agreement for Hall 4 with the former concessionaire  (Aulic Nig. Ltd) before the termination of Aulic’s  concession by the NCP in August 2017.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.