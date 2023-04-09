For Gov Adeleke, It’s No Longer ‘Dancing as Usual’

Yoruba culture is renowned for its abundance of wise proverbs, including one that asserts that as long as a child remains alive, they will continue to mature and develop. In other words, given enough time, we would all make something of our lives. This adage can be applied to the current governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was previously referred to as the Dancing Senator due to his passion for dance. However, since assuming his role as the leader of Osun, he appears to have left his dancing days behind him.

Arguably, the governor is shedding different scales daily and becoming more and more responsible as he promised during his campaigns. And even though some people still have something to complain about him, these complaints don’t hold any water.

How well is Adeleke managing Osun? Any honest person would respond, very well. Adeleke is taking every aspect of the state seriously, from the people and their welfare to the development of infrastructure and the preservation of culture and tradition. On this note, Adeleke is leaving no stone unturned but is set on drawing the true potential of his people and state to leave behind a strong paragraph in the state’s history of democratic leaders.

Furthermore, Adeleke has started rubbing shoulders with some of the waymakers in Osun. These include former Osun governor and incumbent Minister of Interiors, Rauf Aregbesola, as well as the royal fathers. Analysts say that Adeleke is doing all this to have a better hang of leadership, merging historical experience (from Aregbesola) with traditional expertise (from the royal fathers). But he is not dancing all the time anymore, which is not a bad thing.