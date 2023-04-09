Easter: Tinubu, Atiku, Gbajabiamila, Obi, Others Kick against Agents of Disunity

Our Correspondents

The President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu; the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, and governors of Delta, Cross River, Bayelsa, Ogun, Enugu, Nasarawa, and Imo states have called on Nigerians to shun the agents of disunity in the country.



In his Easter message, Tinubu stated that a peaceful, strong, united, and prosperous country is achievable if Nigerians eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic, and religious sentiments and rivalries.

Tinubu rejoiced with Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter.

He urged everyone to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.



On his part, Atiku urged citizens to avoid instigators who are trying to sow division across ethnic and religious lines in the country.

He charged Nigerians to “collectively own our problems and collectively find solutions to overcome them.”



Atiku called on “leaders at all levels” to “come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Christians across the country on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

He said the period is very crucial and calls for sober reflection among Christians as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians now and always.

While urging the Christians, to use the period to pray for a peaceful transition on May 29, he also called for prayers for the incoming administration of President-elect, Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, as well as other leaders in the country.



In his message, Obi urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of tribulations and provocations because Easter is about hope and promise for all who believe.

Obi, in a message to Nigerian Christians celebrating Easter as well as Muslims who are observing the Ramadan fast, noted that Muslims are in the middle of their 30 days of special prayers and fasting that will culminate in Eid-el-Fitr.



He said he is praying with Muslims during this solemn period for a great and peaceful Nigeria ahead.

He said: “To our Muslim brothers and sisters who are well into the Ramadan fasting period, which will culminate in the Eid-el-Fitr, my special greetings and prayers are with you as we look forward to a joyous celebration.



In the Easter message, Obi noted: “Every religion believes that God our creator is of justice, so why should we as his children not expect it from him?”

On his part, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Kaigama advised newly elected leaders in the country to be selfless, and accountable and to avoid religious and ethnic bigotry if they must enthrone a new Nigeria.



In his Easter message to Nigerians, Kaigama said that regardless of who won or lost the elections, what is paramount is how to work together toward a brighter future for Nigeria and for all Nigerians.

Also, while felicitating with the Nigerian Christians, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said that the country, as a community, would be a better place if adherents of Christianity imbibed the spirit of love, peace, and sacrifice, which were the virtues epitomised in Christ.



He said that Nigeria was in a critical period, plagued by varying challenges and uncertainties, and charged Christians to use the solemnity of Easter to go in full supplications to God for His intervention. In an Easter message signed by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Christian Ita, the Governor of Cross River State, Sir Ben Ayade admonished Christians across the country to imbibe the exemplary life of love, selflessness, sacrifice, and forgiveness which Christ demonstrated in His death, burial, and resurrection for the redemption of mankind.



In his message, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, urged Nigerians, particularly Christians and residents of the state, to emulate the virtues of love, compassion, sacrifice, peace, and humility demonstrated by the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, equally urged the Christians to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus as a sign of God’s love and gift to them, hence, they should not stop spreading love and they should continue to promote unity.



On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on the Christian faithful and indeed all Nigerians to reflect and commit themselves to the advancement of peace, love, and unity in appreciation of the great sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for the atonement of sins and salvation of mankind.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged Christians to seize the Easter moment for spiritual rejuvenation and ensure their activities were not at variance with the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.



The governor stated this yesterday in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, to felicitate with Christians on the occasion of the 2023 Easter celebration.

Also in his Easter message, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has urged the citizens to demonstrate the sacrificial love of Christ in their relationship with their neighbours, state, and nation.



The governor said the Easter celebration is meaningful, only when we rededicate ourselves to the service of God and humanity, through proper reflection on Christ’s uncommon love for mankind.

Also, the governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has called on the people of the state to join hands to build the state into a land of collective prosperity, noting that love and unity were critical elements in moving the state forward.



Mbah, who also reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the state, enjoined the people to see themselves as one Waawa people, who must collectively rise to the challenge of building the state into a preferred place for doing business and for tourism and living.

He stated these in his Easter message to the people of Enugu State yesterday, adding that his election was both a clarion call to service and rendezvous with destiny.



On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to pray for the triumph of justice in the country and rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order that derives only from the Will of the people.

In a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, the party said that the coming of Easter, at the time Nigerians are despondent over the outcome of the 2023 general election, serves as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.



In his message, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye, called on Nigerians to embrace peace and reconciliation to move the nation forward.

Oye appealed to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to do everything humanly possible to leave Nigeria in peace, sustainable development, and security before his exit in May this year.