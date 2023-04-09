Campaign for Democracy Elects Odili, National President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Nigeria’s frontline Pro-Democracy organisation, the Campaign for Democracy (CD) has elected Comrade Ifeanyi Odilli as its New National President.

The election took place at the national congress held yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Notable members of the organisation and delegates from across the country, were in attendance at the congress.

The CD also elected Olufemi Lawson as the National General Secretary of the Group, at the congress.

Other officials elected are, Elder Aina Deputy National President, Vera Somefun National Welfare Secretary, Comrade Adewumi Olowoniyi National Treasurer, Comrade Jabi Chairman, North Central Zone.

In his acceptance speech, Odili promised that the CD would continue to make a strong case for resource control and power devolution.

He said, “My immediate job is to impress it on the federal government, the imperative of true federalism.

“States should be able to control their resources and have their own police among others.

“The federal government must move some powers from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list.”

The new president of the group, further assured the public of the determination of the CD, to reposition itself, for the responsibility of serving as a watchdog of the society, and ultimately, defending Nigeria’s democracy in the days ahead.