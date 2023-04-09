  • Sunday, 9th April, 2023

Campaign for Democracy Elects Odili, National President

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Nigeria’s frontline Pro-Democracy organisation, the Campaign for Democracy (CD) has elected Comrade Ifeanyi Odilli as its New National President.

The election took place at the national congress held yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Notable members of the organisation and delegates from across the country, were in attendance at the congress.

The CD also elected Olufemi Lawson as the National General Secretary of the Group, at the congress.

Other officials elected are, Elder Aina Deputy National President, Vera Somefun National Welfare Secretary, Comrade Adewumi Olowoniyi National Treasurer, Comrade Jabi Chairman, North Central Zone.

In his acceptance speech, Odili promised that the CD would continue to make a strong case for resource control and power devolution.

He said, “My immediate job is to impress it on the federal government, the imperative of true federalism.

“States should be able to control their resources and have their own police among others.

“The federal government must move some powers from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list.”

The new president of the group, further assured the public of the determination of the CD, to reposition itself, for the responsibility of serving as a watchdog of the society, and ultimately, defending Nigeria’s democracy in the days ahead.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.