Nollywood Classic ‘Domitilla’ Premieres

Ferdinand  Ekechukwu

Star-studded gathering on Saturday, April 1, as ‘Domitilla: The Reboot’, the sequel to Nollywood classic, ‘Domitilla’, premiered at the FilmHouse Cinemas, Lagos. Several celebrities turned up, with some bringing their fashion A-game while others struggle to put up their best. Kate Henshaw, Fred Amata, and Zeb Ejiro were among the A-list Nollywood stars who turned up for the private screening.

The theme for the event was ‘BigNolly Futuristic Fantasy’, which had the guests with their best interpretations of the theme on the red carpet. Highlights of the screening include a minute silence held in honour of the late Chico Ejiro, who was involved in the preliminary stages of the remake but passed away in December 2020.

The project, which is the remake of ‘Domitilla’, the 1996 Nollywood classic, opened in cinemas April 7. The movie tells the story of a young woman named Domitilla, who is forced into prostitution by her manipulative boyfriend. The film also spotlights human trafficking as well as the dangers of involving in the sex trade.

‘Domitilla: The Reboot’ features top movie stars including Elvina Ibru, Onyinye Ojokoro, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Ejiro Onojaife, Chioma Okafor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, and Iyabo Ojo. In a statement, the movie producers said the project “promises to be a box office success and a must-see for anyone interested in Nigerian cinema”.

“When we first made Domitilla, it was a story inspired by societal challenges that, over time, have proven to be not only akin to the ’90s but trans-generational,” says Zeb Ejiro, the producer. “And so, in recognition of its relevance in these times, we have decided to make a reboot to the story, factoring recent socio-cultural advancements.”

