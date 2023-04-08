Governor Adeleke Congratulates Christians, Recommits Himself to Good Governance

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, charging them to use the occasion to reflect on the very essence of the divine sacrifice by Jesus Christ.

Governor Adeleke, who noted that Easter impressed on humanity the unquantifiable power of love, tasked Christian faithful to learn valuable lessons of Jesus’ sacrifice and reflect on them all the time.

He charged Christians to hold to the message of love and compassion, which are the basis of the Easter celebration, noting that with love, “we will not only enjoy a peaceful society, but also make the right progress.

“Easter is a classical example of the power of love. Jesus Christ, as we are made to know, gave up Himself to save mankind from the consequences of their transgressions,” the governor noted in his message.

“Beyond the celebration that comes with the moment, it is also a reminder of how love can save, and why we must imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. Let’s be concerned about the good of each other and show tolerance irrespective of our differences.”

Adeleke reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the people of the state, assuring civil servants in the state of fulfilling promises made to them on improving their welfare conditions.

He said his administration will ensure the cash backing of promotions done by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, assuring that the leadership of the public service is working hard to conclude the computations across the Ministries, departments and agencies.

“I am aware that the ongoing computation and harmonisation of lists from the various services are almost completed. My administration remains committed to our promise to clear all indebtedness in phases as announced in the circular by the Head of Service in January,” Adeleke assured.

The governor assured Osun people of his administration’s readiness to ensure that the resources of the state truly serves the citizenry, noting the efforts of his government to block all leakages in state’s finance and priority being accorded areas of needs of people across the grassroots and urban centres.

He affirmed his continuous push to attend to the will and wishes of the people in terms of infrastructures, roads, water, health and socio-economic growth.

“I thank the people of Osun State for their enduring support. Be rest assured that I am wholly committed to the delivery of good governance. With your support, we will take this state to a greater height,” the governor said.