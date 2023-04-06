Interswitch Sets New Transaction Volume Record with 1.2bn Transactions

Emma Okonji

Interswitch has announced that it achieved a new milestone in transaction volume processing, hitting 1.2 billion transactions in the month of March 2023, the highest the company has ever processed in a single month within Nigeria alone, excluding the company’s other markets across Africa.

The company said the feat is a testament to its commitment to providing secure, reliable, and innovative payment solutions to its customers across the country and beyond.

Speaking about the achievement, Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, said the company’s focus on innovation has been key to their success adding that switching 1.2 billion transactions in a single month further reinforces the company’s position as an enabler in the Nigerian payment ecosystem.

He said: “We are thrilled to have processed 1.2 billion transactions in the month of March within Nigeria alone. This milestone is a testament to the trust that our customers have placed in us and our commitment to delivering innovative and secure digital payment solutions across Nigeria and beyond.”

Elegbe further said: “This milestone is one that was made possible by our proactive investment in cutting-edge technologies that truly power the financial landscape. As we continue to grow and expand our operations, we remain committed to driving financial inclusion and helping businesses and individuals unlock the full potential of digital technologies.”

He noted that the success underscores the hard work and dedication of employees of Interswitch and highlights the fact that the firm is on the right track to achieving its set objectives.