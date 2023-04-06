Bill to Domesticate New Partnership for Africa’s Devt Framework, Establish AU Development Agency Passes Second Reading

•Lawmakers propose legislation to repeal Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a Bill for an Act to Domesticate New Partnership for Africa’s Development Framework and Establish the African Union (AU) Development Agency and to give effect to its Provisions in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for Related Matters (HB. 2180).

The bill was presented by Hon. Gideon Gwani and Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos).

The proposed legislation seeks to give effects to provisions in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and it was geared towards fulfilling the agenda 2063 of the partnership of African Development.

It also provides for the functions of the agency which ranges from job creation, human capacity development and economic development projects.

Furthermore, the bill would also provide a framework for the actualisation of the provisions of the agreement.

However, the importance of the agreement was to enhance rapid growth, cooperation with nations of the world.

Relatedly, the House also passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, Cap. N102 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Bill, 2023; and for Related Matters (HB.2196).

The bill seeks to provide financial systems stability through effective system surveillance mechanism to enhance public confidence and to allow NDIC perform and regulate properly.

Other bills passed for second reading included: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to strengthen the Operations of the Agency, empower the Agency to Establish Laboratories, update the list of Dangerous Drugs, review the Penalty Provisions, enhance the Power of the Agency to Prosecute drug Related Offences and issues Subsidiary Legislation; and for Related Matters (HB.2195).

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Weights and Measures Act, Cap.W3. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Nigerian Weights and Measures Regulatory Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2023 for the development and enforcement of varying scopes of legal metrology activities for the promotion of Fair Trade, Protection of Public Health, Safety and the Environment; and for Related Matters (HB. 2183) (Hon. Olufemi Fakeye).

“A Bill for an Act to Amend the Public Complaints Commission Act. Cap. P37 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters (HB. 1718) (Hon. Sergius Oseasochie Ogun)”