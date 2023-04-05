  • Wednesday, 5th April, 2023

Tinubu Congratulates Oshiomhole at 71

Nigeria | 4 hours ago


Adedayo Akinwale

President-elect Bola Tinubu, has congratulated a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on his attainment of 71 years of age.

Tinubu, in a statement, yesterday, noted the contributions of Oshiomhole to the welfare and security of workers in the country and national development as a Labour leader and how he deepened democracy and good governance in Edo State, where he served as governor for eight years.

Oshiomhole, who was at different times President of the Nigerian Labour Congress and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) also served as the Deputy Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Tinubu commended him for demonstrating courage and greater commitment in all his previous leadership positions.

“Today, I celebrate with my friend and brother, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, on the occasion of his 71st birthday. Comrade Oshiomhole is a man of courage, who made his mark as labour leader, Edo governor and party leader.

“His contributions to economic growth and national development in Nigeria are tremendous and will be a reference point for many years to come.

“I salute his steadfastness and commitment to the ideals of justice, freedom, democracy and good governance, which he demonstrated as Governor of Edo State and as National Chairman of our party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

