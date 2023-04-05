NERC Launches Service Charter, Insists Discos Obligated to Fix Certain Faults Within 24 Hours

•Lists metering, transparent billing as customers’ rights

•Says Discos must refund customers when over-billed

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday officially launched its service charter in collaboration with Service Compact (SERVICOM), insisting that Distribution Companies (Discos) are obligated to fix certain faults within 24 hours of notification by customers.

In the charter, NERC maintained that when notified of a fault leading to loss of electricity, Discos must visit the premises within 24 hours to determine the cause and rectify it.

Currently, depending on the seriousness of the problem, some communities in the country could go without power supply for weeks, months and years even after reporting to the authorities.

But in the newly-launched document, the industry regulator stated that if such outage was caused by a bad fuse, it must be replaced and reconnected within 24 hours, same for other minor equipment faults, whereas repairs must be carried out within 48 hours for other unnamed issues.

Whenever a customer makes a request to a Disco for a new or additional connection to his premises, after filling ‘form 74’, the Disco, NERC maintained, shall take measures to fit the meter and connect the power supply within 10 working days of receiving the request.

Furthermore, where a customer reports a problem to a Disco that would suggest that the cause of the problem is the electricity meter recording incorrectly, the industry regulator pointed out that a visit must be scheduled within three days.

According to the charter, the consumer also has rights to electricity supply in a safe and reliable manner, right to a properly installed and functional meter and right to be properly informed and educated on the electricity service being offered.

In addition, NERC explained that apart from the right to transparent electricity billing, the right of unmetered customers to be billed based on its capping estimates, and be notified ahead of disconnection of electricity service remain inalienable.

It also stated that Discos must refund customers when over-billed, noting that the customer also has a right to file complaints and to the prompt investigation of complaints as well as right to contest any electricity bill.

“The replacement of infrastructural items like transformers, poles and other electrical equipment is strictly the responsibility of Discos and customers are not expected to pay for them,” it noted. However, it urged consumers to pay their bills promptly.

Speaking during the programme, the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, who was represented by the Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department at the ministry, Mrs Titilayo Agbeyo, said the charter was an operational tool to guide service providers on their responsibilities and service takers (customers) on their expectations.

The minister described it as a set of promises upon which citizens could expect and demand quality service as a right; and of which they can have recourse when service fails.

“The service charter therefore is crucial to the management, staff and stakeholders of this commission to continuously improve on service delivery,” he posited.

Aliyu explained that it also establishes the high standards of service that the electricity customers can expect from the power sector and provides information on how the commission can comment on its services, including how to lodge complaints, give compliments and make suggestions.

He encouraged the commission to be customer-focused, noting that an effective implementation of the charter will improve services.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, said Nigerian consumers deserve excellent service from the utilities, saying that there are timelines within which issues must be resolved.

He restated the commitment of the commission to efficient service, vowing to abide by the principles of the federal government’s service compact.

The Commissioner, Consumer Affairs, Aisha Mahmud, in her remarks, promised that NERC will strengthen its collaboration with the SERVICOM and other stakeholders in terms of service delivery.

She pointed out that as the industry regulator, NERC will continue to keep to its mission to promote an investor-friendly sector and support an efficient market structure while encouraging the provision of reliable and affordable power supply.

National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, while speaking, congratulated the commission on the new development, stressing that through the effort of the regulator, power was gradually improving in the country.