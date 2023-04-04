Buhari, Tinubu, Lawan, Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma Commiserate with Kalu over Wife’s Death

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos



President Muhammadu Buhari, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma, have sympathised with former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma Ada, who was 61 years. The deceased was survived by her husband and four children.

Kalu had announced the passing on to eternal glory of his first wife, Ifeoma, in a post on his official social media page, signed by him.

The former governor and Chief Whip of the Senate had said Ifeoma was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Kalu wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61. She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America.”

He urged the public to remember Ifeoma and her loved ones in prayers during this difficult period.

Reacting to her demise, Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with Senator Kalu and Ifeoma’s family, friends and associates, urging trust in God for comfort and care during the very difficult period of pain and deep reflection.

Buhari believed the testimonies of the late wife’s fear of God and charity should provide strength for the family, knowing that she lived well, and served the will of the Almighty.

The president prayed for the repose of her soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

On his part, Tinubu commiserated with Kalu, in a statement yesterday that was signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu noted that the death of a loved one, especially a wife, was painful and saddening.

He urged the former governor to accept the loss as the will of God.

Tinubu said: “Please be consoled by the memories of the good time you both shared and the fact that the late Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu lived most of her life in the service of God and humanity,” the President-elect said in a statement on Monday from his office.”

He prayed that God Almighty console Senator Kalu, the children and all those left behind by the deceased and grant her soul eternal rest.

Lawan also expressed shock and sadness over the news of the death of Ifeoma Kalu.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, described the death as untimely and tragic and prayed Almighty God to comfort the Senator and his entire family.

He said, “I condole with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the tragic and untimely death of his wife.

“The death of a darling wife is traumatic and harrowing but we must accept the will of the Almighty.

“We further take consolation in the fact that Mrs Kalu lived a virtuous life invested in the service of family, community and God.

“I extend my condolences to the government and people of Abia State and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss,” Lawan said.

Also, Sanwo-Olu commiserated with Kalu. The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with Kalu, his family and the entire people of Abia State over the loss.

The governor described the death as shocking and a great loss to Senator Kalu and urged the former Governor of Abia State, members of the immediate and extended families, deceased friends and associates to take the demise of the late Ifeoma Kalu in good faith, praying that God will comfort them.

“I also sympathise with all the children of the deceased – Neya Uzor Kalu, Michael Uzor Kalu, Olivia Uzor Kalu, and Nicole Uzor Kalu over the death of their mother.

“No doubt the death of a loved one is usually a painful episode in our lives because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God for a good life spent by the late Ifeoma Kalu during her lifetime,” he added.

Uzodimma also commiserated with the former Governor of Abia State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, Uzodimma said he received the news of the death with deep shock and sadness, regretting that the family, friends, Abia State and the society at large have lost a warm, kind-hearted, God- loving and God-fearing woman and mother.

The governor recalled that as First Lady of Abia State, the deceased did a lot in the service of the downtrodden, the women, the children, the physically-challenged and generally, humanity and God.

The governor therefore urged Senator Kalu and his family to be consoled by the fact that the deceased positively impacted the society while alive and that her good works will forever speak for her.

More importantly, Uzodimma advised them to continue to pray for the repose of her soul, with the assurance that she is already resting peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.