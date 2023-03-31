UBEC Boss Tasks Stakeholders on Tackling Moral Decadence in Basic Education

Funmi Ogundare

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has decried the rising case of cultism and other social vices in the nation’s basic education system.

He attributed the ugly development to the degeneration of moral values that have been overturned Nigerian society.

Bobboyi, spoke in Abuja, at a two-day stakeholders’ meeting on value regeneration and reorientation at the basic education level in the country.

He lamented that the loss of the nation’s cherished values was demonstrated in the many vices and negative behaviour such as stealing, drunkenness, financial crime known as yahoo-yahoo, truancy, violence, and many others.



He said cultism which was almost similar to ancient Egyptian cult practices several centuries ago is now springing up to the detriment of the system.

“Someone told me an old ancient Egyptian cult that has come into the system,” Bobboyi said, adding that such cult activity was last practiced about 100 BC.

Speaking further, the UBEC boss said the event was organised to address the rising moral decadence among young students in secondary schools.



He said: “Over the years, there has been great concern over the degeneration of moral and overturn of values in our society. This is demonstrated in the many vices and negative behavior such as stealing, drunkenness, financial crime known as yahoo-yahoo, truancy, violence, and many others.

“The disheartening aspect is that many of these vices are now prevalent in our schools especially the basic education schools.



“The Universal Basic Education Commission as an agency of Government has the onus to re-order the situation as it has as one of its objectives.

“It is important to note that the basic education level is where learners are given the opportunity to equip themselves with moral values, skills and competencies that can assist them in effecting personal and community positive change. This is why the commission has taken it upon itself to organise the stakeholder’s workshop with the school as its target.”



On his part, Director, Teacher Development, UBEC, Mr. Aleshin Olumayowa, said the meeting was a strategy deployed by the commission to gather information, solicit advice and find a way forward to address the decadence of moral and value upturn at the basic education level.

“The commission works in line with the goals of basic education which according to the National policy on Education is to inculcate values and raise morally upright individuals capable of independent thinking and who appreciate the dignity of labour.



“As you are aware of our mantra ‘Education for all is the responsibility of all’. We all have the responsibility of ensuring that the children and youth in Nigeria follow the right path, develop good character which will make the country a better place for us all to live in.



“This is why representatives from the different sectors of the Nigeria society are present here today,” he said.

Also speaking at the event that attracted representatives of heads of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), among other agencies.



The keynote speaker, Prof. Soji Oni, harped on the need for a robust war against social vices through moral regeneration.

“Moral regeneration should be taught not only in schools, but at home and also at worship centres,” he said.