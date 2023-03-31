NNPP Rejects Ebonyi Guber Result, Calls for Cancellation

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi state governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the just concluded election, Dr. Chris Adol-awam, has rejected the result of the governorship election in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, Adol-awam called on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to cancel the election.

He said the outcome was flawed with massive rigging, manipulation and other electoral frauds.

“It is unfortunate that the election was an absolute sham as it was plagued with irregularities, such as failure to use BVAS to upload election results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) in real time, disenfranchisement of voters,rigging, vote-buying, violence and intimidation, manipulation of election results, under-supply of voting materials, over-voting, ballot box stuffing and others are issues of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act”.

“It is on this premise that the NNPP sternly rejects the outcome of the election since it is apparently glaring that the process was flawed. Consequently, a flawed process will eventually produce a flawed outcome.”

“Therefore we call on INEC to cancel the gubernatorial elections in Ebonyi State,” Adol-awam said.

The NNPP Guber candidate added that he has nothing against his kinsman and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, who was declared winner of the election but the conduct of the election was questionable.

He noted: “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my condolences to the family of late Thomas Obodo, a former party agent of the NNPP, who was killed by thugs in Izzi LGA while protecting the votes of Ebonyians.”

“The NNPP is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, and we call on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served. I also extend my condolences to the PDP over the loss of one of their LGA chairmen”.

He called on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding as he would use every legal means to reclaim his mandate.