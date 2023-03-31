FONPAA Urges Buhari to Assent to HND/BSc Dichotomy Act

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Forum of Nigeria Polytechnics Alumni Association (FONPAA) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently give assent to the HND/BSc Dichotomy Act pending on his table.

Making the plea in a communiqué issued at the end of its two-day executive meeting at the Alumni Secretariat in Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, the Forum said such action will help calm frayed nerves and renew hope of millions of Nigeria polytechnic graduates.

The communiqué signed by Ibe Sunday Obialo and Goke Ishola, Chairman and Secretary of the forum respectively, also called for an upgrade of Nigeria polytechnics to degree-awarding institutions for increased academic prowess as is the norm in advanced climes.

FONPAA called for increased funding for Nigeria polytechnics to further aid their academic and improve their overall sundry research works.

“We renew our humble call for the establishment of Nigeria Polytechnics Commission, a body which will solely be for administration of polytechnics, like NUC

“We appreciate the progressive and supporting role of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti Alumni Association in FONPAA. We felicitate its first Alumnus Rector, Dr. Hephzibah Dayo Oladebeye, for his landmark achievements in office and equally rejoice with and congratulate his worthy alumnus successor, Dr. Temitope John Alake,” it was stated.

The Forum also praised the vigour and sagacity of President Buhari for what it described as the avalanche of successes recorded during his eight-year tenure.