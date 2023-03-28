Obaseki: We’ve Strong Business Case for Airport in Uzairue

•Report: Edo among top three states in Nigeria with 35% women representation in cabinet positions

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said the state government has a strong business case for the new airport proposed in Uzairue, Edo North Senatorial District of the State.

In a statement in Benin City yesterday, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, quoted Obaseki as having said the justification for the project stemmed from the increased commercial activities in the area occasioned by the operation of two mega cement companies with a combined capacity of 9mta of cement production as well as the growing academic community in the area.

According to him, “The airport project in Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo North Senatorial District, is one of the major projects proposed by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration. It is going to change a lot of things. We are very confident that the project is going to be realised.”

He added that the governor was committed to the realisation of the project and was providing the needed support required by the regulatory agencies to expedite action on approving all licences required for the commencement of the project.

He added: “It’s a given that safety is key for any aviation project. So we are providing support to the agencies carrying out studies and other requirements to commence construction at the proposed site.”

Meanwhile, Edo State has been ranked among the top three states in Nigeria with 35 per cent women occupying cabinet positions in government, keeping in line with the National Gender Policy which stipulates 35 per cent Affirmative Action in Nigeria since 2006.

The report was released by InvictusAfrica, which measured Women’s Representation in African Politics (WRAPs) with a focus on Nigeria State Cabinets between 2019 to 2023.

In the report, Edo emerged as the only state controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 35 per cent representation in government, with seven women appointees out of 20 cabinet positions, representing 35 per cent of the appointees.

The top two states were Kwara with nine out of 16 positions, representing 56 per cent of appointees and Kaduna, with nine out of 17 cabinet positions, representing 53 per cent of the state’s appointees.

InvictusAfrica said the cabinet positions considered comprise commissioners, Head of Service and Secretary to the State Government.

It added that, “Some States have more ministries than cabinet positions. Thus, some Ministries are jointly led by one Commissioner. Where more than one state has the same percentage, ranking is alphabetically arranged.

“Kwara State ranks first and is the only State with a majority women cabinet and Kebbi State ranks last and is the only state with no female cabinet member.”

According to the report, the states least ranked are Kebbi with 0 women from 11 positions; Zamfara with one woman from 19 cabinet positions; Sokoto with 2 women from 24 cabinet positions and Yobe with 2 women from 22 cabinet positions.