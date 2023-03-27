APC Screens Onoja, Adeyemi, Faleke, 15 Others for Kogi Guber Primary

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Kogi State Deputy Governor, David Edward Onoja, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi, and a House of Representatives member, James Abiodun Faleke, were among the 18 governorship aspirants, who attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship screening exercise for clearance to contest the party’s primary election in the state.



The screening exercise was held in Abuja ahead of the Kogi APC governorship primary, preceding the gubernatorial election slated for November 2023.

In press statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Otitoju, Adeyemi who is the leading aspirant was screened by the APC governorship screening committee at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.



Other aspirants that attended the APC governorship screening exercise included the House of Representatives member, James Abiodun Faleke, the Kogi State Deputy Governor, David Edward Onoja, and the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State governor, Jamiu AbdulKareem Asuku.



Also in attendance were a member of National Working Committee, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka; a former Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris, a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulsalami Deedat Ozigi, Ahmed Usman Ododo and Yakubu Yusuf Okala.



Others were Murktar Bello, A Jimoh, former Director General Rural Electrification Agency, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, former Minister of State Labour, Professor Stephen Ocheni, Hajia Halima Kabiru Gaya, Muhammed Jibrin, Shuiabu Audu and Friday Idachaba.

By implication, all eighteen aspirants were expected to participate in the governorship primary scheduled for April 14, 2023.