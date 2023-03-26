Ocean Academy Holds Maritime Security Conference 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Marine and Ocean Academy, Akwa Ibom, has revealed its plan to hold the Maritime Security Conference in collaboration with the State Ministry of Science and Technology.

Chairman, Governing Council of the academy, Justice Ifiok Ukana disclosed the plan at a session with journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, yesterday.

At the session, Ukana urged Nigeria to embrace blue economy, adding that it remained the available option that can address growing concerns of unemployment in the country.

Ukana, a retired High Court judge of Akwa Ibom State, said developed countries already knew that the future now lies in the sea.

Despite the depletion of land resources, the chairman explained that most Nigerians “are yet to embrace blue economy as it has been done in developed countries of the world.”

Also on the conference, Ukana explained that an international scholar, Rear Admiral Sunday Atakpa, would speak on what blue Economy holds for the country and the state in particular with the theme, “Law of the Sea and Blue Economy”.

Ukana said: “Resources of the land has been depleted. There is a move towards the sea to harness the resources of the sea. Developed countries already know that the future is in the sea, but surprisingly many of us have not embrace the vision.

“If the deep sea port was going on now, that question of unemployment would have been seriously minimised. There would have been a catalyst to the economy

“As the world move to a new direction, we are lucky they are some indigenous persons who are already talking across the world. One of them is the guest speaker of the conference, Rear Admiral Sunday Atakpa.

“He is coming to open up to a select audience that this is what blue economy holds not just for Nigeria, but Akwa Ibom State. How can we tap into it? What are the implications for our Universities? What are the implications for the man on the street?

He said the Ministry of Science and Technology saw the vision of the academy and decided to collaborate with it, saying the ministry prepared a memorandum of understanding, which had been signed by the academy and officials of the ministry.