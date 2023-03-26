Guber Candidates, 13 Opposition Parties Congratulate A’Ibom Governor-elect

Okon Bassey In Uyo

Six governorship candidates and 13 opposition parties yesterday congratulated Akwa Ibom State Governor-Elect, Pastor Umo Eno on his victory at the just concluded governorship election.

In a joint statement yesterday, the political parties and their candidates said Eno’s election was a manifestation of God’s plan to select the most qualified candidate to lead the state.

The candidates that congratulated the governor-elect include Mr Nsikak Hogan Thomas of Zenith Labour Party, Abasiekeme Mfonobong Ekanem of Action Alliance, Eyo Eyo Ekong of Allied Peoples Movement, Sunday Francis Ekanem of Peoples Redemption Party, Mr Akan Ekpenyong of Boot Party and Mrs. Emem Monday Udoh of Social Democratic Party.

Despite their series of campaigns and politicking, the candidates explained that it was clear that Eno won the heart of the people through his ARISE Agenda and expressed hope that he would satisfy the desires of the people.

Coming under the aegis of Inter Party Advisory Council, made up of chairmen of the various political parties, they described Eno as the will of God for the state.

“Dear Governor-Elect, your resounding victory at the poll is a further affirmation of the will of God at ensuring that not only the best candidate was elected and given the mandate by the people, but one who best understands where we are coming from as a people, where we are presently and the best route towards attaining and achieving our target destination.”

The candidates said that Eno’s ARISE Agenda would serve as a means to promote both economic growth and social cohesion throughout his term as governor of the state.

“It is our hope and belief that in line with your avowed commitment to unite Akwa Ibom State and foster healing and true reconciliation, your reign as the governor from May 29, will signify and symbolise inclusiveness, selflessness godliness, peace, unity, and entrepreneurial development as encapsulated in your ARISE Agenda.”

IPAC, also, assured the governor-elect that the organisation would partner with his administration to foster the development of the state.

He said: “Be rest assured that IPAC will continue to partner with you so that Akwa Ibom will continue to witness and enjoy steady, conscious, and progressive development which has become her trademark from 1999 till date.”