Flutterwave Boss, Gbenga Agboola, Spoils Himself Silly



Co-founder of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, has made a fortune and is living large. It is evidently clear the young billionaire enjoys a lavish lifestyle. He owns expensive state-of-the-art automobiles. Of course, as a billionaire, he can afford a lifestyle filled with luxury watches, expensive cars, and luxury real estate. And what else does one do with a bunch of extra cash? To spoil oneself silly!



As gathered by Society Watch, his shares in Flutterwave alone are worth over $200 million. To underscore the continued success of Flutterwave and the lavish lifestyles enjoyed by many successful entrepreneurs in the tech industry, the 38-year-old recently joined the ranks of homeowners in one of Florida’s most upscale neighbourhoods, with his recent acquisition of a luxurious high-end residential property in Miami Beach for N5.4 billion.



As disclosed, he bought the architectural masterpiece sprawling 5,200-square-foot six-bedroom, seven-bathroom high-end property located in Miami Beach from the Boschetti Group, a renowned Florida-based real estate development company that specialises in luxurious high-end properties. Despite being a non-waterfront property, the house is said to command a premium price, reflecting the recent trend of skyrocketing demand and prices for South Florida real estate.

Since he co-founded the company with his partner, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji in 2016, Agboola has become a dominant force in the African tech ecosystem, earning a reputation as one of the continent’s most influential and wealthy tech entrepreneurs. His visionary leadership as CEO has transformed the tech unicorn with a staggering $3 billion valuation into a powerhouse in the African fintech space.



He has also led the firm to provide customers and businesses in Africa and other developing markets with unlimited possibilities leveraging technology’s rapid adoption. The fintech firm’s remarkable growth trajectory has not gone unnoticed as it is now considering an initial public offering on the NASDAQ Exchange.