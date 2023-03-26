  • Sunday, 26th March, 2023

Flutterwave Boss, Gbenga Agboola, Spoils Himself Silly

Life & Style | 37 mins ago


Co-founder of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, has made a fortune and is living large. It is evidently clear the young billionaire enjoys a lavish lifestyle. He owns expensive state-of-the-art automobiles. Of course, as a billionaire, he can afford a lifestyle filled with luxury watches, expensive cars, and luxury real estate. And what else does one do with a bunch of extra cash? To spoil oneself silly!


As gathered by Society Watch, his shares in Flutterwave alone are worth over $200 million. To underscore the continued success of Flutterwave and the lavish lifestyles enjoyed by many successful entrepreneurs in the tech industry, the 38-year-old recently joined the ranks of homeowners in one of Florida’s most upscale neighbourhoods, with his recent acquisition of a luxurious high-end residential property in Miami Beach for N5.4 billion.


As disclosed, he bought the architectural masterpiece sprawling 5,200-square-foot six-bedroom, seven-bathroom high-end property located in Miami Beach from the Boschetti Group, a renowned Florida-based real estate development company that specialises in luxurious high-end properties. Despite being a non-waterfront property, the house is said to command a premium price, reflecting the recent trend of skyrocketing demand and prices for South Florida real estate.
Since he co-founded the company with his partner, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji in 2016, Agboola has become a dominant force in the African tech ecosystem, earning a reputation as one of the continent’s most influential and wealthy tech entrepreneurs. His visionary leadership as CEO has transformed the tech unicorn with a staggering $3 billion valuation into a powerhouse in the African fintech space.


He has also led the firm to provide customers and businesses in Africa and other developing markets with unlimited possibilities leveraging technology’s rapid adoption. The fintech firm’s remarkable growth trajectory has not gone unnoticed as it is now considering an initial public offering on the NASDAQ Exchange.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.