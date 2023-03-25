West Africa’s Largest Car Parts Trade Show Returns in May

West Africa’s largest automotive parts and after-market trade show is returning to Lagos in May. Now in its third edition, the West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) will take place at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island from Tuesday May 16 to Thursday May 18.

The WAAS is forecast to see more than 150 exhibitors from 40 countries and more than 3,500 participants over its three days. Building on last year’s highly successful event, WAAS will include six country pavilions and will launch a new conference alongside the exhibition.

The WAAS Conference will provide visitors with even more opportunity to hear from policy makers and the industry about the automotive sector in Nigeria and West Africa, to find out what’s new, and to discuss policy and trends.

WAAS is the Region’s largest showcase for hundreds of automotive brands from across the world and covers a huge diversity of products, parts and services. It is organised by BtoB Events, which has the largest portfolio of trade exhibitions across the African continent, including the highly popular Food & Beverage West Africa and Beauty West Africa.

Jamie Hill, Managing Director of BtoB Events, is looking forward to welcoming first-timers and the many returning exhibitors and visitors, especially with the new WAAS Conference adding to the show’s support for the automotive sector.

“The West Africa Automotive Show has built a huge following and has already become the largest automotive aftermarket exhibition in West Africa. Visitors appreciate being among the first to see, touch and encounter new products and technologies from across the world on site,” he says.

“The WAAS Conference will add to the experience, bringing together the industry’s key leaders and government officials to discuss trends and challenges. I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Luqman Mamudu, the Director of Policy and Planning at the National Automotive Council, as Conference chair.”

Mr Mamudu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Transtech Industrial Consulting, wants the conference programme to address a range of factors affecting the status of Nigeria’s automotive sector and that of West Africa.

“I expect that the inaugural conference of WAAS and the show itself will deepen demand for new parts in Nigeria,” he says. “Above all, the conference recommendations will inform the actions of the incoming government of Nigeria in charting a new course for the automotive sector.”