Rangers Congratulate Mbah on His Election as Enugu State Governor

Rangers International Football Club and its management have congratulate Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on his victory at the polls as the Governor-Elect of Enugu State.

“Your victory at the polls is a confirmation of your acceptance by the Enugu people and utter belief in your mandate to consolidate towards building a more outstanding Enugu State.

“As a patron and ardent sports enthusiast, we fervently believe your administration will create an enabling platform for budding talents in Rangers and bring forth success in all ramifications of sports development in the state

“Your mandate is a testament to your commitment to success and sweet love for our dear Rangers International, which you supported profoundly.

“We, therefore, celebrate this great feat and wish you well as you ascend to serve Enugu people,” stated the management of the ‘Flying Antelopes”