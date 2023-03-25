Qing Madi Bares it All in New Single

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After building overwhelming anticipation and delivering a debut hit single, talented singer and songwriter, Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, who goes by the stage name Qing Madi, comes through with another impressive euphony which she titles, ‘Why’. The track is a follow up to ‘See Finish’, released earlier this year which garnered over 8.2 million streams.

Qing Madi, who cut her teeth in music at an early age, started singing in her local church choir in Benin when she was only 7 years old. Through the years, she has developed her vocal dexterity and stage presence, through early influences by Tiwa Savage and Davido. Today, Qing Madi defines her music genre as Afro RnB and refers to her style as “fun music”.

While she gracefully follows in the footsteps of legendary Afrobeats giants, Qing Madi (whose name translates to “heaven”) has brazenly carved her own musical niche with her self-described Afro-R&B sound. With dancing skills reminiscent of the late Aaliyah, the classically trained ballerina flexes her vocal range to give a glimpse into her forthcoming EP.

“As a 16-year-old chasing my dreams even in my imperfection, ‘Why’ is a song that was inspired by my hand sign and my love to represent Gen Z.” said Qing Madi. “I wanted to create something that will be relatable among my Gen Z fans and I hope resonates with anyone who listens.” Through it all, Qing Madi remains grounded, and therein lies much of her appeal.

Produced by Abayomi Ilerioluwa, popularly known as Big Fish, the song with its catchy chorus and infectious melody is sure to be an instant hit. The song’s raw and emotional lyrics, combined with the artist’s unique sound, make for an unforgettable listening experience. Why is out on all digital platforms since March 17, 2023.

The accompanying music video was shot on location in Lagos and directed by Jyde Ajala. The video showcases a more empathetic side to the young virtuoso where she tackles issues like bullying, friendship and pursuing life goals. Qing Madi’s ‘Why’ is the perfect song to listen to when you need a little reminder that you’re capable of making the right decisions without paying attention to hearsay.

Qing Madi inked a deal with Jton Music and BuVision Ent/Columbia Records after being signed by renowned industry executive Bu Thiam whose resume includes work with Rihanna, Kanye West, Akon, and Lady Gaga. The former A&R at Def Jam and now EVP at Columbia Records says he “flew to Nigeria twice in one week to find the 16-year-old singer songwriter.”

The young songstress and songwriter has been constantly tagged as one of the very talented acts to watch out for in the coming years within the Nigerian music circles. ‘Why’ is a must-listen-to all sundry. When summing up what her music is about, Qing Madi offers a simple answer: “I have an unbelievable story to tell.”