  • Saturday, 25th March, 2023

Mustapha Targets Better Performance with Plateau Utd

Sport | 3 hours ago

Plateau United forward, Ibrahim Mustapha Yuga, said he is optimistic of replicating his goal scoring form for the former Nigeria Premier Football League champions.

The former Al-Hilal of Sudan striker emerged the club’s Player of the Month for February.

Mustapha was the Peace Boys top scorer in the first stanza with four goals.

The striker hinted that the new players in the team will help improve his performance.

“I’m confident of replicating my goal scoring feat when the season resumes,” Mustapha told an online tabloid.

“The quality of players in the team now can help me improve more on my goalscoring form.”

