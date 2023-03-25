Late Sokoto Commissioner Laid to Rest,  Tambuwal, Others Condole Family

The remains of the Sokoto state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Usman Suleiman, who died on Friday has been laid to rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman, a traditional title holder of Danmadamin Isa died as a result of brief illness in Sokoto.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmad, Head of Service, Abubakar Dan-Shehu and the State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, among other dignitaries.

Earlier in a condolence message, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal described the deceased as a devout Muslim and a very hardworking Commissioner in all the Ministries he held fort.

”On behalf of the government and the good people of Sokoto State, I am condoling with his immediate family on his passing on, ” Tambuwal said.

He prayed for the soul of the deceased Allah’s mercy and for paradise to be his abode in the hereafter. (NAN)