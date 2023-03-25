  • Saturday, 25th March, 2023

Late Sokoto Commissioner Laid to Rest,  Tambuwal, Others Condole Family

Nigeria | 15 mins ago
The late Sokoto Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Usman Suleiman

The late Sokoto Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Usman Suleiman

The remains of the Sokoto state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Usman Suleiman, who died on Friday has been laid to rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman, a traditional title holder of Danmadamin Isa died as a result of brief illness in Sokoto.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmad, Head of Service, Abubakar Dan-Shehu and the State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, among other dignitaries.

Earlier in a condolence message, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal described the deceased as a devout Muslim and a very hardworking Commissioner in all the Ministries he held fort.

”On behalf of the government and the good people of Sokoto State, I am condoling with his immediate family on his passing on, ” Tambuwal said.

He prayed for the soul of the deceased Allah’s mercy and for paradise to be his abode in the hereafter. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.