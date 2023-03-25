  • Saturday, 25th March, 2023

Flood: Ekiti Governor Seeks NEMA’s Intervention to Avert Disaster 

Nigeria | 17 mins ago
Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has called for the intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mitigate the impact on the impending flood in his state and across the federation. 

The governor made the plea when he visited the headquarters of NEMA in Abuja. The impending flood was predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Oyebanji, who appreciated NEMA and its Director General, Mustapha Ahmed for the earlier intervention in the flood impact of 2022, said the tasks of mitigating flood and other natural disasters are so enormous for the state to handle and hence, the need to seek NEMA’s intervention.

He stated that recently rainstorm destroyed property worth millions of naira in Oke-Ako, Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State

The governor also said as part of their own efforts to address the challenges, the state had started dredging the rivers and clearing all waterways, with adequate sensitisation of the people.

Responding, the NEMA Director General, Mustapha Abeeb, pledged to support the state in all necessary ways to mitigate the impact of the disaster.

The NEMA boss also called for the establishment of a joint committee made up of NEMA staff and staff of Ekiti State government for easier operations and interactions.

