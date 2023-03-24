Three Arraigned over Election Violence in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Three persons have been arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court in Asaba, Delta State, following their alleged involvement in violence during the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

The three accused men brought before the court for breaching the peace during the election are: Udeh Henry Chukwuedo (32), Dike Onyekahi Samuel (27) and Rabbi Godwin Nana (29).

The accused persons, who allegedly committed the offence along with others now at large, however, pleaded not guilty when the four-count charge was presented to them. The State Commissioner of Police, who is the complainant, via Charge Number CMA/103c/2023 comprising four counts charge, accused the defendants of breaching relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Presiding Magistrate, C.I. Moeteke, however, granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each and one surety each in like sum.

This followed the granting of an oral bail application by the defence counsel, V.O. Agu, who pleaded that the offence was bailable; whereupon the court subsequently adjourned the case till May 9, 2023.

In count one, the defendants and others now at large, were said to have, on March 18, 2023 at “Ogwashi-Uku in the Ogwashi-Uku Magisterial District but triable in Asaba, conspired among yourselves to commit felony to wit: being in possession of live cartridges during the conduct of the Governorship and state House of Assembly elections and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 121(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

In count II, the defendants and others at large, were allegedly in possession of three live cartridges during the elections and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 126(f) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The defendants were also accused of “damaging ballot boxes and ballot papers during the election, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 126(4) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

Moreover, they also allegedly inflicted harm on “one Okolo Victor ‘m’ by cutting him with a cutlass on his head in order for him to prevent him from voting in the said election, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 128(b) of the Electoral Act, 2022.”