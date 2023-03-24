PDP Rejects Ebonyi Governorship Results, Heads to Court

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the acting atate Chairman of the party, Ifeanyi Nworie, alleged that irregularities, violence and electoral manipulation marred the election.

He noted that his party was prepared to go to court with clear evidences of electoral frauds allegedly committed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nworie also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the outcome of the elections as it fell below the expectations of the people.

He said: “We unflinchingly state that our candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, was duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast in the election for the office of the governor of Ebonyi State. Our opponents in APC resorted to electoral manipulations, violence, killings and desecration of electoral rules.

“In Ezza North Local Government Area, the chairman of PDP in the council area was murdered by elements believed to be APC thugs on election day. The same thing happened in Onicha Igboeze, where a PDP agent was shot dead in similar circumstances.

“The 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State was marred by irregularities, glaring cases of violent intimidation of the opposition, unlawful management and dispositions of the umpire that rendered them unacceptable and void as it lacked substantial compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the electoral guidelines as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.”

He said: “We state that the declaration of any other candidate instead of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is of no effect whatsoever. The results in our possession indicate otherwise.

“We make it clear that we are absolutely determined to prove that, and based on the valid votes cast at the governorship election of March 18, 2023, Odii scored the highest number of votes cast at the election and not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in the state. As such, he ought to be declared and returned as the winner of the governorship election.”

The state PDP boss also lamented that many supporters of their party were arrested and detained by security agencies in the state, and further called for their unconditional release.

He further appealed to the people of the state to remain calm and be assured that the mandate they have given to Odii, but was stolen, would certainly be recovered.