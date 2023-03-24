NPFL 22/23: IMC Tasks Clubs on hitch-free Second Stanza

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs have been challenged to approach the last half of the 2022/23 season with the highest standards of excellence and adherence to the Rules and Regulations of the league.

Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, said clubs are expected to return to action starting on Saturday, March 25when MatchDay 10 fixtures hold across scheduled venues.

The NPFL is returning with a headline fixture in Aba between former Champions, Enyimba International and Group A leaders, Bendel Insurance. Insurance won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Benin on MatchDay 9 to finish the first stanza unbeaten.

Speaking on what to expect as the season resumes, the IMC Chairman declared, “We first of all want to commend the clubs and their players for a near perfect first stanza of the season and for the rest of the season, the highest standards of excellence in quality of play and adherence to the rules is required”.

He assured the clubs of fairness on match officiating and application of the rules by the IMC to ensure that the best clubs emerge for the play-off.

“Our commitment to fairness on and off the field of play is even reinforced by our determination to have only the very best clubs qualifying for the play-off at the end of the season”, Elegbeleye assured stakeholders and tasked the clubs to provide value for fans through improved standard of play.

While also commending fans for staying loyal to their clubs and interest in the NPFL, the IMC Chairman urged them to always exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and eschew tendencies that will bring the game to disrepute.

Lobi Stars of Makurdi leads in Group B with 19 points and are followed by Rivers United on 18 points while Group A has Insurance on 23 points at the top followed by Enyimba on 16 points. Akwa United and Sunshine Stars on third positions respectively in each group completes the play-off zone after the first stanza. Six teams of the top three from each group will compete in a play-off to determine the Champions of the season.