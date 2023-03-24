Hon Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao: Harnessing the Creative Talent of the African Child

To commemorate the 2023 Day of the African Child, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation, CBAAC, provided a platform where children can showcase the remarkable talents and potentials that characterises their existence. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that this move by the DG, Hon. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, was premised on the fact that creativity drives the world economy today, thus children must be caught young to properly harness their potential

Globally, the Day of the African Child was instituted to create awareness of the plight of the African child and at the same time, celebrate their bravery and ingenuity.

This year, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), led by Hon Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao (FITPN), chose the theme to be centered around “Harnessing the Creative Talent of the African Child”.

Given that the strategic mandate of CBAAC is to preserve, present, and propagate the African Culture in its entirety, the event kicked off with the SSA 1 to the DG, Manji Diyal A, introducing the concept of the day.

This was followed by the National Anthem by Ayanwura before the MC for the day, Ayodele Okundalaiye (aka SACO) took over. The guests were thrilled with a Shekere Performance by Aduke, a cultural performance of Unity Dance by Island Theatre Villa before the competition kicked. The event also had a talking drum performance by Adeboye and Brother.

Global Platform

According to the DG CBAAC, the theme was carefully chosen to provide a platform where children can showcase the remarkable talents and potentials that characterises the African Child.

She said: “It is our belief in CBAAC that providing an avenue that nurtures, promotes and enhances the creative talent of the African Child is key in preparing him or her for a better and brighter future. Today, creativity drives the world economy and we must “catch them young” to properly harness their potential.

“To this end, the centre has made the Day of the African Child one of its flagship to be celebrated annually with a Talent Hunt. The programme will continue to serve as a platform where children can develop their God-given talent, showcase their creative skills, mingle and exchange ideas with their peers and air their views on issues that affect their wellbeing.

Strategic Intervention in The Arts

For Amao, with the talent hunt put up, “the centre aims to invest in the African Child through strategic intervention in the areas of Creative Writing, Poetic Rendition and Demonstration of skills and creativities in the use of Musical Instruments such as the Guitar, Talking-Drum, Set Drum, Saxophone, as well as other activities like Folklore, Comedy and Cultural Dance.”

Therefore, she urged all participating school children, who took part in the different categories of the creative activities, to put in their best as the event was systematically designed to offer them an opportunity for an alternative career path in life.

Participating Schools

Twelve schools in Lagos graced the occasion and they include Aunty Ayo International School, Ikoyi; Dowen College, Lekki Phase I; Federal Science and Technical College, (F.S.T.C.). Yaba; Golden Anchor Group of Schools, Akoka, Yaba; Ilogbo Junior High School, Ebute-Meta; Mary Anne College, Lagos Island; Masterpiece College, Ayoninujesu, Kola; Christ the Redeemers Secondary School, Gbagada; S.T.C College, Ojuelegba, Surulere; De Basic Innovation International School; Top Grade Secondary School, Surulere; and Queens College, Yaba.

Winners

At the end of the competition, there was an award recognition for the best talents chosen by a team of judges led by Dr. Sheyi Kehnny, an Associate Professor of Music and Sub-dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.

Others include Oluwaseun Omisakin, a drummer; Dr. Shaibu Husseini, a Culture journalist, critic arts administrator and Communication scholar; Mrs. Adenike Folarin, Senior Partner, The Law Temple; Mrs. Aramide Akinkuotu, CEO Raindrops Associates, Limited; Araola Olamuyiwa, Cultural Ambassador to Ife Kingdom; and THISDAY Art and Culture reporter, Yinka Olatunbosun.

Winners of the various categories were rewarded with cash prizes. While the first prize winners got N100,000 each, the second position got N80,000 each and the third position got N50,000 each. But beyond this, each student got a certificate of participation, which went a long way to boost their morale.

In all, the cultural diversity of talents that were showcased gave credence to the move by CBAAC to harness them young.