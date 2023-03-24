Egbeyemi’s Peace Efforts Unforgettable, Says Ekiti Assembly

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly of Assembly members have hailed the contributions of the late former state Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, in maintaining peace and resolution of chieftaincy and boundary disputes in the state while alive.

The state Assembly members led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, made the remarks when they paid a condolence visit to the family of the late deputy governor, who was also a member of the old Ondo State House of Assembly in the Second Republic.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Speaker, Odunayo Ogunmola, the Assembly delegation was received by the family of the late deputy governor led by his daughter, who is also a member-elect of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mrs. Bolaji Olagbaju.

Describing the death of Egbeyemi as a “huge loss to Ekiti State,” Adelugba said the deceased lived a fulfilled life and was very successful in public service, community service and in his professional calling.

Adelugba said the late Otunba Egbeyemi excelled as a House of Assembly member, Local Government Chairman, Commissioner for Education, Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice and lastly as the deputy governor during which he complemented his boss, former Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The Speaker noted that the deceased brought vibrancy and relevance to his last assignment as deputy governor and helped to resolve many conflicts within and among communities in the state and also advocated for peaceful coexistence among their residents leveraging on his experience as a teacher, lawyer and a community chief.

Adelugba further noted that the late former deputy governor was helped by his mastery of history of towns and communities and good relationship he had built over the years as a lawyer, politician and community leader.

She said: “His death is a great loss to us in Ekiti State. Baba used the greater part of his life to serve humanity. He was a man of many parts-a teacher, a lawyer, a community leader and a politician.

“Baba’s demise was a shock to us, but we take solace in the fact that he lived a good life. He finished his course. He was of tremendous benefit to all and sundry. His legacies will continue to speak.

“He was a man of peace and the state was peaceful when he held the office as the deputy governor, and this was largely due to his skills in diplomacy, negotiation and conflict resolution and he was a blessing to the government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi.”

The Speaker further urged the children of the deceased to take solace in the legacies left behind by their father, urging them not only to protect his legacies but to build more on them.

She prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their patriarch with uncommon grace and equanimity.

Responding on behalf of the family, the daughter of the deceased, Mrs. Olagbaju expressed gratitude to the Assembly members for finding time to commiserate with the family during their period of grief.

She expressed the appreciation of the family to the entire people of Ekiti State and numerous stakeholders for standing by the family, noting that the love and solidarity shown the family would keep it going and serve as a challenge to sustain the legacies of the departed.