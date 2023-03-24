Diri Preaches Love, Unity at Jonathan’s Uncle’s Funeral





Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has admonished people of the state to always promote unity and brotherliness for the sustenance of peace and development.

Senator Diri gave the admonition yesterday at the funeral service of Elder Omieworio Afeni, an uncle of former President Goodluck Jonathan, at the St. Stephen Anglican Church, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Diri said the state’s development should not be hinged on politics alone but ought to also entail how the people collectively tackled issues of common interests.

He said he was particularly pleased with the large number of Bayelsans that turned out in solidarity with Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience and the Afeni family.

Diri described the former president as a father and service-oriented leader, who has made indelible mark in the political history of not only Nigeria but also in Africa and beyond.

While condoling with the bereaved Afeni family, he noted that the passage of any individual should teach people how to number their days and live upright life.

“On behalf of the government and people of the state, we condole with Dr Jonathan and the entire Afeni family as well as the Otuoke community. We pray God to grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss,” he said.

Diri on the occasion directed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure to immediately undertake the renovation of the Dame Patience Jonathan Pavilion in Otuoke.

In a sermon, His Grace, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah, who is the Archbishop, of the Niger Delta Province as well as Bishop, Diocese of Ikwerre and Supervising Bishop, Diocese of Ogbia, said at age 87, Elder Afeni lived a fulfilled life.

Enyindah said judging from the octogenarian’s biography, he recorded a lot of achievements and urged the family to be comforted in the Lord.

He admonished the congregation to be steadfast and trust in the Lord as He would not abandon them.

Responding, the former president, Dr Jonathan, expressed gratitude to Senator Diri, his entourage as well as the clergy and other well wishers who identified with him and the Afeni family in their moment of grief.

The former president described the late Afeni as a disciplinarian and caring uncle, who was instrumental to his completing primary education.