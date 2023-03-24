Accra Weizo Returns after Covid-19 Break

A travel market in Ghana, known, as Accra Weizo will resume this year after it was stopped for three years due to the effect of Coronavirus that led to global lockdown. Accra Weizo Travel Expo is a travel event that seeks to grow seamless Travel in West Africa and it is organised by Akwaaba African Travel Market in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority. West Africa is the biggest region in Africa with over 400 million people rich in culture and tourist attractions.

It receives the least number of tourists yet, West African countries generate the highest number of outbound travellers in Africa. There is a need to encourage West Africans to travel within the region and this is the goal of Accra Weizo. To make this happen, there is a need to create a seamless travel environment making West Africa an open domestic market, harnessing the market and opportunities within which is the goal of AccraWeizo, explained the organisers of the meeting.



The organisers said Accra Weizo has stimulated inspiring discussions on how to liberalise movement within the African borders, especially the West Africa, to promote travel across borders, viz-a-viz easing business transaction and movement of people. Over the years, AccraWeizo has become one of the biggest travel events in Ghana having in attendance the Minister of Tourism, Director General of Tourism Agencies and prominent drivers of travel and tourism in Africa.