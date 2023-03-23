Sokoto APC Exonerates Police Affairs Minister, Says Guber Election Free, Fair, Credible

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has countered the claimed by the People Democratic Party (PDP) that the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, used security agencies to rig the just concluded governorship election in the state in favour of his party.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday at the party secretariat in Sokoto, the state Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Acida, said the PDP accusation was as a result of frustration and colossal defeat its suffered in the just concluded governorship election.

Acida who absolved the police minister, who is also the director-general of the APC Campaign Council in the state of any wrong doing, maintained that the people of state were tired of misrule of the PDP, hence the need to vote it out of office.

“Even the PDP acknowledged the high turn out during the governorship election,, as the people were enthusiastic because they were concerned with the governorship election,” he stated.

He explained that the PDP-led government in the state has failed in all sectors hence the reason for their failure to win this just concluded governorship election.

The APC chairman further stated that the festive mood across the state after the declaration of the APC candidate, Ahmad Aliyu, attested to the general acceptance of the party by the people of the state.

He said: “Even in 2019, PDP won the governorship election in the state by a slim margin of only 342, and that is to tell you we are ground in the state.”

Acida said for a long time, the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been deceiving members of the public through connivance with clique in the Nigerians media and judiciary into making the world believe that he enjoys the widest support among the people of Sokoto State.

He said most of the governor’s associates and godfathers, after discovering his antics, deserted him which also accounted for his failure to win the state.