Secondus: INEC Bent on Destroying Nigeria’s Democracy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of being on a design mission to destroy democracy and the country.

Secondus, who marked his 68th birthday, yesterday, said he was spending his birthday anniversary in supplication to God to save the country from the atrocities of the electoral commission.

“There is nothing to celebrate, when the people are dying and enduring unprecedented hardship, but to take our case to God,” the former PDP boss said, adding that the elections conducted on February 25th and March 18, 2023, showed that INEC was delivering a prepared script written by the APC and handed down to them to implement.

“It’s sacrilegious for anybody, who has been part of this country since 2015 under APC administration to think that Nigerians will want to vote for APC for any reason. It has been INEC versus all the other parties in a democratic setting of multiple democracies,” he said.

Secondus, therefore, charged the judiciary to rise to the huge challenge ahead of them and save this country from going down.

He also prayed God to save Nigeria from being ruined by the inordinate ambition of some desperadoes bent on destroying the country, using a visibly compromised and biased electoral commission.