Rivers Utd Edge Rangers in Rescheduled NPFL Game

Rivers United defeated Rangers International FC of Enugu 1-0 in a rescheduled Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Match-day 8 game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Nyima Nwagua’s lone striker in the second half gave the Pride  of Rivers people the 1-0 victory.

The win has now moved the Pride of Rivers people to second on the log on 18 points, just one point behind Group B  leaders Lobi Stars in the NPFL abridged league season.

The Pride of Rivers have been consistent in their recent performance both in the Confederation Cup and the domestic scene.

They qualified for the quarter-final of the Confederation Cup last weekend despite grinding out a 2-2 draw against visiting Diables Noirs of Congo Brazzaville.

The Port Harcourt club, Nigeria’s sole survivor on the continent have been unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions.

