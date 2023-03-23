NITDA’s DG Assures Ghanian Counterpart of Effective Collaboration

Emma Okonji

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa has said effective collaborations between Nigeria and Ghana would build a formidable and greater Information Technology (IT) ecosystem.

Inuwa made the declaration in Abuja during the working visit of the Ghanian National Information Technology Agency (NITA) delegation led by its Director General, Mr. Richard Okyere Fosu to understudy Nigeria’s IT regulatory instruments, policy documents and seek possible areas of collaboration.

Describing the visit of the delegation from Ghana as a step in the right direction towards the development of Africa’s IT ecosystem, Inuwa stated that it was an imperative collaboration needed to achieve a common goal.

Stating that no one can succeed in isolation, he asserted that “if we really want to succeed as a continent, we need to collaborate, we need to work together. We need to learn from our experiences and share expertise so that we can work and grow together.”

He noted further that the Nigerian government has transcended from enforcing regulations on the ecosystem but has rather identified collaboration as critical, in creating an enabling environment for the ecosystem to thrive and flourish.

In his presentation on the regulatory environment and various regulatory instruments, the Agency’s Head, Legal Unit, Emmanuel Edet, made reference to the Startup Act and Code of Practice in which the agency uses intelligent frameworks to develop regulations towards a sustainable digital economy.

In his remark, Fosu appreciated the efforts being made by NITDA in fortifying and fostering the nation’s IT ecosystem toward a sustainable digital economy.