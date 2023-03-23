Benue Group Hails Governor-elect Alia

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Association of Benue State Indigenes (ABSI), resident in Edo State, yesterday hailed the emergence of Benue State Governor-elect, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, as a fresh breath and ray of hope for the political governance in the state.

The Chairman of the ABSI, Mr. Patrick Ochoga, in a statement issued in Benin City, noted that Benue State is set to experience good governance and purposeful leadership, which was lacking under the current PDP’s led administration.

The body also called on all Benue people at home and in the diaspora to come together and support the incoming administration that would foster unity, peace and prosperity for all.

Ochoga said: “We are excited with the victory of Reverend Fr. Alia in the just concluded Benue governorship election. His victory no doubt will definitely usher in prosperity and development as we are very sure that with his antecedence and pedigree Benue will once again experience massive infrastructural development.

“The expectation among the people and other Nigerians is high and we are however confidence that Father Alia will not disappoint the people of Benue who gave him their mandate in last Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly’s elections.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on the governor-elect to address the backlog of unpaid salaries, pension arrears and provide employment for the teeming jobless Benue youths and also harness the agricultural potentials of the state as a way of tackling the prevailing poverty ravaging the people.

“It is ironical that a state that once pride itself to be the food basket of the nation can hardly provide for it citizens. We want to see a new Benue and the restoration of the dreams of the founding fathers of the state come to reality.”

The association also commended notable leaders of the party that work assiduously for the victory of the Fr. Alia.