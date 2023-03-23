Abe: Traditional Rulers, Police, Thugs Marred Rivers Guber Poll

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has alleged that traditional rulers, Nigeria Police and thugs, working for Governor Nyesom Wike of the state, marred the outcome of the March 18, Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, on the outcome of the Saturday election and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, as winner of the poll, Abe said the election was marred by irregularities, violence, hijack of ballot boxes, intimidations and rigging among others.

He regretted that the traditional rulers, who were supposed to be fair in their dealing with their community subjects, working on directives were the ones allegedly forcing people to vote for a particular candidate.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate also wondered why his party members and supporters should be subjected to intimidation and arrest if the ruling party claimed they were prepared for the election, saying about 24 hours to the election, the state government declared some of his key members and supporters wanted.

While noting that the Saturday election witnessed voter apathy, the SDP standard bearer was sad that even when the opposition parties were yet to react, the governor was allegedly making comments that could incite hatred and violence among residents of the state.

“If I was not ready for the election, the night before the election the governor made a broadcast. Out of the people he declared wanted, over 70 per cent of them were from Ogoni. So, if wasn’t ready for the election, why was he targeting me. Everything they did was done to ensure that Ogoni people were disenfranchised.

“In Khana, all the ballot papers were mixed up, everything was done, at the end, the total votes was more than 6000 and I am not ready. Every target in this whole exercise, the police came here, their only target was to destroy the SDP. Our members were being specifically targeted and arrested all across the state on the instructions of the governor.

“Allow an election to hold freely, then you will know those who are ready for election and those who are not ready. You cannot lock up the entire state by violence and then said people are not ready for election, what are we supposed to do if we are ready for election.

“Is it not for people to come out with their PVCs and present themselves at the polling units. Where in Rivers State could ordinary people peacefully go and present themselves at the polling unit to cast their votes for a candidate of their choice.”

He however, said the decision to approach the court would be after meeting with his party members and relevant stakeholders in the state, saying, “We did not expect perfect election in Rivers State, however, we expected election where everybody will be given an opportunity to participate and express their preference one way or the other, unfortunately that did not happen.”