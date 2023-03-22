Organisation Holds Emotional Wellness Seminar for Women



Mary Nnah



The African Wonder Women Organisation is set to host the 11th edition of its monthly, “Every Emotion is Valid”, seminar on Sunday, March 26, 2023.



Founded in response to the death of the founder’s husband at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to serve marginalised African women, The “Every Emotion is Valid” seminar began on February 13, 2022 and has since been held as a monthly virtual seminar for marginalised women and African widows to provide a safe space for expressing their emotions and learning about healthy outlets to express their feelings without guilt or pressure, as well as to advocate against the injustices faced by African Widows.



Themed, #Embraceequity: An Emotional Wellness Approach, in Line With International Women’s Day 2023 Theme – #Embraceequity, the seminar aims to celebrate women’s achievements and raise awareness about discrimination experienced by marginalised women while attempting to drive gender equality.



The convener, Princess Folaji Fasanya-Omoyeni, Serial Entrepreneur, STEM Woman, Transformation and Confidence Coach, while speaking on behalf of AWWOrgCIC said, “We believe that through the different segments of the seminar, the unmet wellness needs of women will be met. Also, the importance of creating an equitable society for marginalised women by addressing systemic inequalities will be emphasised.”



Participants expected at the seminar, which holds by 3.00 pm on Zoom with Meeting ID: 842 3688 1729 and Passcode: EEIV include: The facilitator and Certified Life Coach and Mental Health Advocate, Zandi Hamilton; Life Coach, Mentor, Inspirational Speaker and International Development Specialist, Lydia Mungai; Narcissistic Abuse Recovery Coach, Feyi Ayodele and Mental Health Specialist, Mercy G.