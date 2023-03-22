  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Mbappe Appointed New France Captain

Sport | 38 mins ago

Paris St Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, the French football federation (FFF) announced on Monday.

French sports daily L’Equipereported that Mbappe had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps.

“Didier Deschamps has named Kylian Mbappe the new captain of Les Bleus. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain,” the FFF said on Twitter as reported by Reuters.

“Kylian meets all the requirements to have this responsibility. On the field as in the life of the group, by being a unifying element,” French TV channel TF1 quoted Deschamps as saying in an interview to be aired on Sunday.

Mbappe, 24, had been touted as one of the candidates for the role since goalkeeper Lloris retired from international football in January, weeks after leading France to a second straight World Cup final, where they were beaten by Argentina in shootouts.

Mbappe has been capped 66 times and played a key role in their successful 2018 World Cup campaign as well as their runners-up finish in 2022.

France will take on the Netherlands at the Stade de France in their first Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, before travelling to Ireland next Monday. 

