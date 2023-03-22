Leadway Pensure Emerges W’Africa’s Most Outstanding PFA Brand 

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, one of the licensed Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) has been named West Africa’s Most Outstanding PFA Brand of the Decade at the 2023 edition of the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards.

The award organisers recognised the leading PFA for its tenacious and extraordinary accomplishments, efficient service delivery, industry dominance, and customer satisfaction, through innovative and bespoke product portfolio to its varying customers for over a decade across West Africa.

Speaking on the significant achievement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Pensure, Lanre Idris stated that the award added to the potpourri of recognitions received by the brand for its stellar, unparalleled commitment and exceptional delivery of superior financial solutions to its customers.

“This award is a testament to the brand’s DNA and corporate culture hinged on sustained and impeccable service delivery, cutting edge and technology-driven pension solutions targeted at actualising the possibilities for ultimate customer satisfaction.

According to Odin, over the years, Leadway Pensure had envisioned delivering unrivalled pension services and financial security in retirement beyond the shores of our immediate community.

He added that the recognition was a validation that the firm was progressing in the right direction to steer the course gradually and tenaciously toward African dominance in the pension space.

“This is an unflinching commitment despite volatile economic realities on the continent and globally. We remain resolute in prioritising operational excellence and generating enviable investment returns for our customers, “he said.

He commended the award team for their tenacity, leadership, and excellence in ensuring that promises to various stakeholders become realities.

He said riding on the assertion that the reward for hard work is more work, he would like to remind the team that this was a clarion call to not relent but continually push the boundary for phenomenal outcomes”.