Enters Rhythim, the Lanky, Melodious Act

Samson Edwin is a different thing to a wide array of people. The time you knew him would determine where you will place him.

To people who knew him in the 2010s, they would refer to him as the captain of Nigeria to the World Taekwondo Championship “Muju” in South Korea and also one of Africa’s finest Taekwondo athletes.

For the new fans, friends, and admirers, especially those who got to know him since the beginning of the 2020s, Rhythim as he is called in the music scene, is the cute, tall dude that serenades their ears with beautiful, melodious, and sometimes philosophical tunes.

Born more than two decades ago in Lagos State, Rhythim has found joy in music, first by listening and later by curating his own songs. His love for the art began with his admiration for the music of the likes of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Tony Allen, Hugh Maseleka, Chief Osita Osadebe, and more.

The influence of these musicians is scattered on his released three extended plays: “Play Play,” EP, “Naijarated,” EP, “Afrobeats & Jollof.” These projects were released between 2021 and 2022.

The title of Rhythim’s projects is a poignant reflection of his Nigerian essence. These titles pay homage to his culture, heritage, and sometimes food. His five years absence from Nigeria has not thwarted his love, and enthusiasm for Nigeria, instead, what we have is a strong desire to highlight the beauty of his country.

Rhythim’s lofty ability to craft melodies is unrivaled in the music industry. It just shows that he is made for this. He might have taken so long to fully embrace music, yet, there is no doubt that music effortlessly welcomes him.