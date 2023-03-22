  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Elumelu Congratulates Oborevwori, Makinde, Other PDP Governors-elect

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated the governors-elect of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and others so far declared on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their victory at the election.

Elumelu in a statement said the victory being recorded by PDP governorship candidates was a resounding reaffirmation that they are persons of proven integrity, capacity, competence, commitment to duty.

The statement reads: “I also congratulate Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo States respectively as well as governors-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang for their success at the polls. From the results obtained directly from  Polling Units across the country, we are optimistic of the victory of PDP candidates in other States, as the nation awaits final declaration in Adamawa, Taraba,, Zamfara, Enugu and other states.

“The victory being recorded by PDP governorship candidates is a resounding reaffirmation that they are persons of proven integrity, capacity, competence, commitment to duty and political Will to ensure that the aspiration of the people prevailed in governance.”

 “The PDP Caucus is deeply saddened by the manipulations in Nasarawa, Ogun and other states where our candidates were denied victory in the election but we remain confident that the stolen mandate will surely be retrieved at the Court. I therefore, congratulate our already declared governors-elect as well those awaiting declaration by INEC and charge them to double their efforts to deliver democracy dividends to the people.”

