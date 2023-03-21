Police Arrest 26 Electoral Offenders in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi



Despite series of engagements and warnings to members of the public on the dangers of electoral offences, the police in Makurdi, Benue State, have arrested some recalcitrant persons engaged in violence during the last gubernatorial and state Assembly elections last Saturday.

According to the state Police Pubic Relation Officer, (PPRO), CSP Sewuese Anene, 26 suspects were arrested across the state for various offences, including political thuggery, illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters.

Exhibits recovered from them included three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives and wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

While condemning these acts, the state Commissioner of Police, Wales Abass, ordered detailed investigation into these cases, and promised to deal with the suspects in accordance with the laws.

The CP enjoined the people of Benue State to go about their normal activities and be assured that the Police Command is committed to the protection of lives and property during and after elections.