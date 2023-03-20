Zamfara PDP Alleges Kidnapping of Gov’s LGA Returning Officer

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that the returning officer of the Maradun local government area has been kidnapped. The party pointed accusing fingers at the state governor, Bello Mutawale

In a statement Monday in Gusau, the party through the Dauda Lawal Media Office stated that the governor was pushing hard to disrupt and manipulate the announcement of the governorship result.

The media office further fingered the governor in a move to hijack the results of some local government areas to enable him close the wide margin of the PDP.

“We have received a distress call from the returning officer of the hometown of the governor, Maradun local government.

“He was kidnapped on his way to Gusau to deliver the collated result of the local government.

“This is uncalled for and a clear clampdown on democracy. Governor Matawalle has been desperate to thwart the process of the results collation and announcement of results.

“The people have voted their wish, it is high time for the governor to accept defeat and stop all these moves that can throw our dear state into a dicey situation.

“The Inspector General of Police should call the state’s commissioner of police to order. He has allowed himself to be used by the governor.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission must do the needful, we are not sure of the intention of the governor. He is desperate to do anything, not minding the consequences.”

Effort to get the reaction of the governor to the party’s allegation was not successful. INEC has also not reacted to the claim by the party.