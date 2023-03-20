State Assembly Election: Osun PDP Congratulates Elected Candidates

•Thanks electorate for the overwhelming support

•Describe murdered party members as martyrs of the electoral victory

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated all her elected candidates in the just concluded House of Assembly election for their victory at their different local constituencies

The party in a victory-laden statement yesterday, by its Acting Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, applauded the choice of the party in the different sellable candidates that hoisted its flag to victory in the 25 state constituencies in Osun, saying the last outstanding constituency would be taken back through necessary legal means.

The party said the victory its candidates had wouldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support Osun citizens and the electorates gave to Osun PDP at the poll, “and this serves as a vote confidence on the PDP government in the state led by His Excellency, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke.”

“The victory Osun PDP had been gaining since the gubernatorial election of July 16th 2022, to the overwhelming majority victory we had in the state assembly election wouldn’t have been possible without the people of Osun standing as a strong pillar of support for our party

“We sincerely thank all the civil servants, retirees, Osun market women, diverse business men, artisans, students organisations, organised labour groups, sympathisers of our party, advocates of good governance which our party stands for, our associates across the length and breadth of Nigeria, our party members and Osun electorates and citizens in and outside the state and so many other interest groups too numerous to mention.

“We assure you, we will not take this massive support for granted. We will continue to do more to better the lives of Osun citizens and advance the economic prosperity of this state.

“We thank our governor and leader of the party in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke for standing as a real biblical David and fighting on behalf of the Isrealites which Osun symbolises and ensuring victory against the marauded philistines that the dead opposition party in the state (APC) can be liken to.”

The party also applauded the notable financier of the party in the state and Nigeria at large, Dr. Deji Adeleke for not getting tired of the struggle, describing him as the anchor of the liberation Osun momentarily enjoys today through the good governance PDP is currently offering in government.

“We want to specifically appreciate and thank the huge philanthropist and anchor of our political liberation in Osun, Dr. Deji Adeleke for his unending support for the party and the system that surrounds it.

“We also thank Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni for her motherly role throughout the struggle, your unflinching support is immeasurable, we appreciate you”, the statement said.

In the same vein, the party also has word of honour for the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, party leaders and excos of the party from the state level to the ward level for not getting tired in the day to day activities of ensuring emphatic victory for the party and urge them to continue to do their best for the party in any capacity they find themselves at any point in time.

While celebrating the victory, the chairman on behalf of the party commiserated with the departed political soldiers who lost their lives, “in the hands of murderous APC to ensure the victory Osun PDP and the citizens of the state are celebrating today,” describing them as the “martyrs of the victory.”