Stanbic IBTC Empowers Nigerian Export Business Owners

Stanbic IBTC Bank has empowered export business owners with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in the export trade sector through its recently hosted Trade Export Webinar.

During the webinar themed, “Getting Your Business Export Ready,” attendees gained valuable insights on successfully navigating the complexities of exporting goods and services in the export trade sector.

Head of Enablement and Ecosystem at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Olufemi Oyekola, noted during his opening remarks that the exchange of goods through export and import activities determines the economic status of a nation.

Head of Africa China Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Chigozie Onyeocha said, “At Stanbic IBTC we are constantly on the lookout for the latest trends that support our agenda for business growth.”

Onyeocha added that the webinar aimed to empower export business owners with the knowledge to prepare for headwinds, as World Trade Organisation (WTO) economists predict a 1.0 per cent increase in global merchandise trade volumes, down sharply from the previous estimate of 3.4 per cent.

