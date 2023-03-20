SLB Opens New Regional Office in Lagos

SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger), officially opened its new West Africa regional office in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a statement it was noted that in October 2022, the company launched a new identity focusing on energy innovation and decarbonization to address the world’s energy needs today and to forge the road ahead for the energy transition.

The statement revealed that the new West Africa office reflects this new identity and would optimize employee experience and create a sustainable business environment for all stakeholders.

The statement further explained that its modern design embodies the company’s bold sustainability roadmap through daylight harvesting, interactive and collaborative hotspots for employees, disability access and other exciting features that bring forward the company’s evolved identity and culture.

In his remarks, Managing Director for SLB in West Africa Countries, Sopiribo Ideriah, said,” As a technology leader, our unmatched market breadth, differentiated performance, and unique portfolio of products and service, has always positioned us for growth and advancement in the energy industry. All of this is owed to our people, who are the backbone of our organization. I would like to thank all SLB staff – past and present – for their commitment and passion in delivering high quality services to our customers.”

The ceremony coincided with the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of SLB’s presence in Nigeria.

“For seven decades, SLB has worked in Nigeria as a local company. In 1952, SLB logged Nigeria’s first commercial oil well in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State, and has since logged several other historic wells in the country. Our ability to continuously drive technology innovation has led to the development of new oilfield technologies that enhance our customers’ operational performance, while maintaining the highest standards in HSE, ultimately delivering value to all our stakeholders. Investing in local socio-economic projects and developing local talent through our borderless career culture, we have significantly contributed to the capacity development of Nigeria and are confident that we will continue to do business in ways that benefit our people, society, and the country.” Ideriah added.

Also speaking at the event, President of the Offshore Atlantic Basin at SLB, Wallace Pescarini, noted: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our various stakeholders for their support over the years, including our clients, suppliers, contractors, and other business partners. We are thrilled to live our purpose of creating amazing technology to unlock access to energy for the benefit of all and could not have achieved this without your trust. As we look to the future and its evolving energy landscape, we remain committed to creating value for our customers and key stakeholders in Nigeria.”

The statement added that following the opening of its regional head office, SLB hosted key stakeholders at a dinner ceremony where the company’s historic past and innovative present were recognized and celebrated.