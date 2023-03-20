Rivers Utd Qualify for CAF Confederation Cup Q’final

Rivers United yesterday qualified for the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 2-2 draw with Congo’s Diables Noirs in a Group B clash. It is an early berth for the Nigerian side who still have a game at hand.

The Congolese side who defeated Rivers United in match day 1 can still be hopeful of also getting to the quarter finals, even with the drawn game with Rivers United.

Rivers United have 10 points from five matches, same points as ASEC Mimosas from Cote d’Ivoire who defeated face Motema Pembe of DR Congo 2-1 later on Sunday.

Diables Noirs are third with five points, while Motema Pembe have two points.

Rivers United will finish top of the group on goals difference should they avoid defeat in their final game at ASEC.

Yet, like they began badly the group series in February, they came back from a self-inflicted goal to lead 2-1 following a brace by striker Nyima Nwagua in the 73rd and 77th minutes.

The Congolese drew level in the 81st minute to keep their quarter-finals dreams alive

Final Group B Standings

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PT

Rivers Utd 5. 3. 1. 1. 9. 6. 3. 10

ASEC 5. 3. 1. 1. 5. 4. 1. 10

Diables 5. 1 2. 2. 5. 5. 0. 5.

Motema 5. 0 2. 3. 2. 6. -4. 2