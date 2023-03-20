INEC Declares NNPP’s Abba Winner of Kano Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Malam Abba Yisuf, as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

Announcing the result in Kano Monday, the state Returning Officer, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, the Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to clinch the seat.

Ibrahim said that Yusuf defeated his closest rival and incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Malam Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 892,705 votes.

He said: “That I, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, declared that the election was contested by 18 candidates.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the NNPP is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said. (NAN)