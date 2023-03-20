  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

INEC Declares NNPP’s Abba Winner of Kano Guber Poll

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Malam Abba Yisuf, as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

Announcing the result in Kano Monday, the state Returning Officer, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, the Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to clinch the seat.

Ibrahim said that Yusuf defeated his closest rival and incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Malam Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 892,705 votes.

He said: “That I, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, declared that the election was contested by 18 candidates.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the NNPP is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.